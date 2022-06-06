Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

CPM activists protesting against ‘gangrape on minor girl’ at RTC x Roads, in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

1. A youth from the Old City was arrested for posting on social media the video clips of the survivor in the Hyderabad gangrape case, which were released to the media by the BJP MLA.

2. IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao to release the annual performance report of Industries department today.

3. A woman sarpanch in Shalapalli-Indiranagar gram panchayat of Karimnagar district has announced Rs. 500 incentive to parents, for admitting their wards in Government schools from own pocket. She has promised to provide uniforms and text books to the students.

4. Forty seven BJP Corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been invited for an interaction with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at 4 pm. They would be accompanied by the Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy, State party chief Bandi Sanjay and newly elected RS member Dr. K.Laxman.