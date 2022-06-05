Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on June 5, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
1. A total of 3.79 lakh applications were received for recruitment test for Group I services of the State government at the expiry of the deadline last night. It translates to 745 applications for each post.
2. No remuneration for priests and staff at temples across the State which get grant-in-aid from government. A separate fund for maintenance of another 3,000 small temples also stopped for last two years.
3. Government has extended services of contract and outsourced employees at teaching hospitals by one year.
4. Singareni Collieries Company has planned to commence production at ten new projects, including one at Naini in Odisha, in next ten years. This was decided at yesterday’s board meeting chaired by C & MD N. Sridhar.
