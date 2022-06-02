Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in State formation day celebrations in Hyderabad. Ministers and other VIPs to complete the formalities in their assigned districts.

2. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in launch of 32 new judicial districts co-terminus with as many new districts in the State. The State government recently sanctioned the new courts and allotted land to them.

3. Second day of ‘Chintan Shivir’ programme of government to discuss the road map of the party for next year’s Assembly elections.

4. A fire broke out in a multi-storied apartments complex in Gachibowli. The fire personnel rescued four persons trapped in an apartment that caught fire. There were no casualties in the incident.

5. Confusion over retirement benefits of employees, officers and workers of Singareni Collieries as the State government has enhanced their retirement age to 61 but the Coal Mines Provident Fund organisation has refused to accept the age and instead expressed its resolve to go ahead with provident fund, pension and gratuity payouts with 60 as the age of superannuation.

