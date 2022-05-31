Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 31, 2022

1. Petroleum dealers across Telangana will not purchase petrol and diesel from the national oil marketing companies they represent on May 31, in support of the demand for higher commission and a mechanism that safeguards them whenever Excise duty on fuel is reduced.

2. Former State BJP chief and present BJP’s OBC cell chairman Dr. K. Laxman named as RS candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

3. Metro Rail has launched the identification of properties, electric poles, water and sewer pipelines along 5.5 kms from MGBS to Falaknuma for the metro line in old city.

4. State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar to address a press conference.

