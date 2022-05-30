Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. The State government is considering a retirement package for anganwadi teachers and helpers with a view to relieve ageing women. Presently, they are not governed by any service rules as they get a honorarium for their service. Now, the plan is to give them a lumpsum amount of Rs. two lakh and a monthly social security pension.

2. The State government is considering export centres in every district to promote exports from all districts. The government proposed to enhance annual value of exports from ₹ 73,000 crore to ₹ 1 lakh crore

3. Meeting of the Reservoir Management Committee of Krishna River Management Board today to finalise power generation targets and surplus water distribution between AP and Telangana. Telangana is likely to boycott the meeting.

4. Delay in introduction of new courses in six Industrial Training Institutes of the State which was planned earlier. The courses were intended to modernise technology of artisans in rural areas.

