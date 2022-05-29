Top Telangana news developments today

Anganwadi teachers and workers | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

May 29, 2022 09:42 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Health department has focussed on detecting monkeypox passengers arriving from countries affected by the virus. It has taken up a special drive to check skin eruptions and rashes on suspects

2. The State government is considering a retirement package for anganwadi teachers and helpers with a view to relieve ageing women. Presently, they are not governed by any service rules as they get a honorarium for their service. Now, the plan is to give them a lumpsum amount of ₹ 2 lakh and a monthly social security pension.

3. Telangana power distribution companies continue to underperform in key performance indicators as assessment under Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana till March put the technical and commercial losses at a high of 12% and average cost of supply-average return of revenue gap at ₹ 1.07 a unit.

