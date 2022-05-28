Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 28, 2022

1. On the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, his daughter and former Union Minister Purandeswari has said that his family was in touch with RBI to print the photograph of NTR on a ₹100 coin.

2. A number of petrol bunks are displaying no stock boards with the pre-paid offtake of stock since March making it difficult for them to replenish the stocks without interruptions. The State petroleum dealers association has also given a call not to lift stocks from depots of oil marketing companies on Tuesday.

3. The management of a sugar company near Sangareddy has declared lockout which has agitated about 230 workers.