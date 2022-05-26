Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 26, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on May 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business at Hyderabad. He will give away degrees to 2022 batch of students of post-graduate programmes at IAB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. He will also address a brief meeting of State BJP leaders on arrival at Begumpet airport

2. The deadline for receipt of applications for 17,516 posts in police, excise, fire, forest, transport and jails departments ends today. Till yesterday, about 12.5 lakh applications were received

3. The tiger census recently taken up by Wildlife Institute of India in 50 tiger reserves across the country has given good results in Amrabad tiger reserve in Telangana. The census which is taken up once in four years is said to have shown an increase in tiger population in Amrabad from 19 to 30.

Read more news from Telangana here.