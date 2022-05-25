Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 25, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to visit Hyderabad on May 26 to participate in the twentieth anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business. He is likely to address a meeting of BJP workers in the State on arrival at Begumpet airport.

2. State government has expressed its willingness to join the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme of the Central government which was envisaged as part of reforms in power distributions sector.

3. Hyderabad based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology is helping Gujarat Alkalies build the country’s first hydrate plant

4. The stamps and registration department continued its impressive growth registering over Rs. 200 crore revenue in less than two months of the current financial year.

