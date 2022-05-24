Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 24, 2022

1. All the three TRS nominees for Rajya Sabha from Telangana are expected to be elected unopposed as the Opposition Congress and the BJP have not fielded candidates. Pharma company chairman B.Parthasarathi Reddy, chartered accountant D. Damodar Rao and businessman V. Ravichandra have been named by the party. Today is the last day for filing nominations.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who returned to the city yesterday night will be leaving for Bengaluru tomorrow to meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. On May 27, he will call on social activist Anna Hazare at Ralegaon Siddhi in Ahmednagar district.

