Top Telangana news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 19, 2022 09:33 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 19, 2022

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

Key news developments from Telangana on May 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today. Cotton is fetching good prices in market yards across the State but the yield itself was poor in the current season. Farmers got up to ₹14,000 a quintal which was the highest this season and well above the MSP. The recent power tariff hike for the domestic sector is a big drain on the resources of gram panchayats as a lion’s share of their grants was consumed by power bills. ‘Neera’, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees will soon be available as a packaged drink in Telangana. The State government has hiked the liquor prices from today. The hike is almost 10% across the board on all brands of beer and IMFL. Read more news from Telangana here.



Our code of editorial values