Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on May 19, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today.
- Cotton is fetching good prices in market yards across the State but the yield itself was poor in the current season. Farmers got up to ₹14,000 a quintal which was the highest this season and well above the MSP.
- The recent power tariff hike for the domestic sector is a big drain on the resources of gram panchayats as a lion’s share of their grants was consumed by power bills.
- ‘Neera’, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees will soon be available as a packaged drink in Telangana.
- The State government has hiked the liquor prices from today. The hike is almost 10% across the board on all brands of beer and IMFL.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.