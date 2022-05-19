  1. Cotton is fetching good prices in market yards across the State but the yield itself was poor in the current season. Farmers got up to ₹14,000 a quintal which was the highest this season and well above the MSP. 
  2. The recent power tariff hike for the domestic sector is a big drain on the resources of gram panchayats as a lion’s share of their grants was consumed by power bills.
  3. ‘Neera’, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees will soon be available as a packaged drink in Telangana.
  4. The State government has hiked the liquor prices from today. The hike is almost 10% across the board on all brands of beer and IMFL.