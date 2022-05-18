Top Telangana news developments today

Hyderabad Bureau May 18, 2022 09:28 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 18, 2022

A farmer is loading cotton to sell at the Khammam cotton market yard in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of Ministers, Collectors, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Municipal Commissioners, Mayors and other officials to discuss the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programme of government on civic infrastructure development in villages and towns. Suspense over TRS candidate for the by-election to Rajya Sabha from State continues with just a day left for filing of nomination. The by-election will be held to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of a TRS member Banda Prakash. Cotton is fetching a huge price for farmers in market yards across the State. Yesterday, it was sold for ₹14,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹6,025 a quintal for long staple variety. The State government is likely to hike the cost of beer by ₹10 to 20 a bottle. The light beer is now costing ₹140 a bottle and the strong ₹150. The government proposed to raise the cost of light beer to ₹150 and strong ₹170. Telangana Journalist Study Forum to organise a meet the press with Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy on the Warangal declaration of the party recently announced by its leader Rahul Gandhi. DRDO chief G. Satish Reddy to issue license and Transfer of Technology letters to twenty-five industry partners for production of biodegradable bags. Read more news from Telangana here.



