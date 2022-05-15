Top Telangana news developments today

May 15, 2022 10:26 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Telangana government to shortly launch `KCR Nutrient’ kits to overcome hemoglobin and nutrition issues of pregnant women. The kits will be designed on the lines of Amma kits in Tamil Nadu and will cost Rs. 2,000 each

2. Government issued budget release order of Rs. 17,700 crore for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme of empowering SCs with business enterprises. This is a one time release for the whole year as the scheme was allocated the same quantum of money in the annual budget of the government.

3. Government has ordered allocation of one to one-and-a-half acres of land in every village for promotion of rural sports. All the Collectors were asked to identify land for the purpose and the same will be discussed at the official meeting of the Chief Minister on May 18 to discuss infrastructure creation programmes in villages and towns

4. South Central Railway has brought into use about sixty luxurious suites for travellers to the city at Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations.

