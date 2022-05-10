Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 10, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on May 10, 2022

1. The Telangana Government has once again objected to the Centre raising questions relating to the borrowings of the previous years retrospectively. The State Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao sent a letter to the Centre late on Monday night to allow the State to raise open market borrowings to meet its immediate financial requirements.

2. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao will open the spruced up tank in the textile town of Sircilla as part of a beautification plan to develop the four-acre land around it into a major recreation spot at a cost of ₹11 crore.

3. Displaced villagers of Kothcaguttapally under Annapurna reservoir are protesting demanding justice, three years after they were relocated to a place without any proper facilities.

4. A driver was burnt alive after his vehicle caught fire near Zaheerabad following a collision with a private travel bus coming to Hyderabad from Mumbai. Three other seriously injured persons in the SUV vehicle were rushed to Hyderabad for treatment.

5. Three persons of a family were killed after their bike was rammed by a speeding car in Kammarpally Mandal of Nizamabad last night.

Read more news from Telangana here.