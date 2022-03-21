Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on March 21, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on March 21, 2022

Here are the top news developments from Telangana to watch out today:

1. Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a meeting of the TRS Legislature Party at Telangana Bhavan today. The meeting will chalk out a plan to hold dharnas, agitations and protests demanding the Union Government to buy yasangi paddy in the State.

2. Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will lead a delegation of Ministers for Delhi today to meet the Union Ministers and even the Prime Minister to demand for the buying of paddy. TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana.

3. Bharatiya Janata Party and other frontal organisations have given a call for bandh in Bodhan Town of Nizamabad district in protest against police lathi charge of party workers in wake of installation of the statue of Shivaji in the Town. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the Town after clashes between people of two communities.

4. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and a delegation of officials will be meeting Corporate CEOs today in the U.S. on the third day of their visit.

5. BJP MP incharge and senior national leader P. Muralidhar Rao to address a press conference today at the party office.

Read more from Telangana here.