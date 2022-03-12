Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on March 12, 2022

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana at a programme in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Voting on demand of grant by various departments to take place as part of Assembly proceedings

2. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to lay foundation stone for the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad

3. The Telangana legislature may announce the election of the Chairman of Legislative Council. On March 11, 2022, the legislature secretariat had sent a proposal to Raj Bhavan seeking the Governor’s assent for an election to replace the pro-tem chairman.

