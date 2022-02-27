Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 27, 2022.

1. About 25 medical students from various colleges in Ukraine arrived by two flights in Mumbai and Delhi last night. They will be brought to Hyderabad with arrangements made by the State government.

2. A new roster system for filling up of vacancies in reserved categories in government departments will come into force once the government starts issuing job notifications. About 65,000 vacancies are likely to arise after the redeployment of existing staff in new local district cadres is completed.

3. The government has decided to supply rice directly to anganwadi centres. Earlier, the rice was procured from fair price shops with anganwadi workers bearing the transportation charges. But these charges were never repaid by the government since February 2019 when the system was introduced. Prior to that, contractors were supplying rice but it was abandoned because of corruption and poor quality of supplies.

4. Pulse polio immunisation round-up.

