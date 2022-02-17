Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 17, 2022

Devotees at the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara organised at Medaram village of Mulugu district, Telangana on February 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Three-member committee, appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is to hold a virtual meeting to recommend solutions to unresolved issues in the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

2. TRS leaders and cadre to celebrate the 68th birthday of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with several programmes lined up across the State.

3. Sammakka - Sarakka jatara at Medarm enters its second day, with thousands of devotees expected to converge at the fair.

4. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and family to adopt Chengicherla urban forest block as part of Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J. Santosh Kumar.

