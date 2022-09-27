Top Telangana news developments today

Commuters on the Begumpet road amid heavy rainfall, in Hyderabad on September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today: “

1. GHMC monsoon and Disaster Response Forces are on high alert following heavy rain forecast. Yesterday night’s cloudburst in the City left several areas inundated and hours long traffic jam.

2. Second phase of engineering counselling under the Convenor quota has been postponed leading to speculation that the beginning of engineering classes for the first years will be further delayed.

3. The State Council of Higher Education has issued notification for filling up of management quota seats in Engineering, B. Pharmacy and Pharm D courses before October 25.

4. IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao will unveil the statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji on Tank Bund. Konda Laxman Bapuji. He will address a public meeting later.