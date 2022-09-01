Top Telangana news developments today
Here are key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to tour Kamareddy district for three days starting today, to study the implementation of Central schemes.
2. Congress to launch its 90-day campaign in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency from today.
3. State Government has imposed lifelong suspension on a medical superintendent and terminated the license of a doctor at the community health centre at Ibrahimpatan where four women died and about 30 others took ill after a botched family planning surgery as part of a mass sterilisation camp two days ago.
