Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Here are key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to tour Kamareddy district for three days starting today, to study the implementation of Central schemes. 

2. Congress to launch its 90-day campaign in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency from today.

3. State Government has imposed lifelong suspension on a medical superintendent and terminated the license of a doctor at the community health centre at Ibrahimpatan where four women died and about 30 others took ill after a botched family planning surgery as part of a mass sterilisation camp two days ago.  

Read more news from Telangana here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Indian National Congress
Assembly Elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2022 9:31:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/top-telangana-news-developments-today-september-1-2022/article65834870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY