Three people were struck dead by lightning at a village in Warangal district during Dasara celebrations

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched his Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), renaming the existing Telangana Rashtra Samiti, marking his foray into national politics. More details on the general body meeting of TRS expected today. Three people from a group consuming liquor as part of Dasara celebrations were struck dead by lightning at a village near Wardhannapet in Warangal district last night. Two others also suffered burn injuries. A Thiruvananthapuram local, Kiran Varma, is on a mission to walk 21,000 km to create awareness on blood donation. He has reached Sangareddy The expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forest has set aside the application of the State government for phase two forest clearance of Palamuru-Rangareddy lift-irrigation project because, among others, the government had already grounded works without obtaining clearance Read more news from Telangana here

