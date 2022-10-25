Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments in Telangana on October 25, Tuesday

File picture of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has defended her decision to go slow on the eight Bills passed by State Assembly in September. She said in an interaction with media persons on Monday that she had wide ranging powers and will work within framework A unique solar eclipse lasting 1.15 hours will occur at 4.29 p.m. All temples in the State are closed today. This kind of eclipse is happening after 22 years. The election authorities have stepped up vigilance for byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency as campaigning is peaking. They have set up check posts in almost all villages of the constituency. A sum of ₹1.48 crore meant for distribution to voters was seized in searches so far. The parents of DAV Public School in Hyderabad, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a car driver, have opposed closure of school ordered by the government. They are against redeployment of children in nearby schools and want the institution to be run by a government-nominated management. To read more news from Telangana, click here.

