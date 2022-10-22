Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments in Telangana on October 22, Saturday



Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT The Telangana government has permitted government doctors to practise privately on the condition that it will be only in their places of posting and outside the working hours in its hospitals. The Telangana State Electricity Regualatory Commission has given instructions to the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply to high tension consumers who need 132KV lines. The consumer should bear the cost of laying the lines. The State government has placed an indent with the RBI to borrow ₹500 crore through open market borrowings which are scheduled on Tuesday. This will take the total borrowings so far this year to ₹12,000 crore. YSR Telangana party president Y. S. Sharmila will speak to the press today on her recent trip to New Delhi to complain to ED and CBI about irregularities in Kaleswaram lift irrigation project To read more news from Telangana, click here.

