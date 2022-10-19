Top Telangana news developments today

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Former Congress MP R. Surender Reddy will be honoured with Rajiv Sadbhavana Diwas award as part of the commemoration day of Rajiv Gandhi taking up a peace rally during the peak of communal riots in the old city of Hyderabad in 1990 Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy will review anti-Naxalite measures by police at Mulug in view of reports of the Maoist party constituting a new State committee for Telangana. He will visit Venkatapuram police station The second of the eight pumps of Annaram (Kasipeta) pump house of Kaleshwaram project that was submerged along with the pump house of Medigadda (Kannepalli) in the unprecedented flood of Godavari in the wee hours of July 15 was revived and commissioned again. The eight pumps have capacity of lifting 2 tmcft of water a day from Godavari. Bountiful rains this monsoon season help TS-Genco go for record hydel generation as the low-cost energy comprised 39% of the utility’s total power generation during the July-September period. Hydel energy also contributed nearly 18% of the total energy consumption in Telangana during the three-month period Hyderabad based VEM Technologies Limited to sign MoU with HAL for next order of 20 Centre Fuselage Assembly units for TEJAS aircraft at the Defexpo which gets underway at Gandhinagar today. The company had delivered the first CFL to HAL in 2021. To read more news from Telangana, click here.

