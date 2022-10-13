Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments in Telangana on October 13, Thursday

File picture of heavy rainfall on the Begumpet road in Hyderabad

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Heavy rains last night left several parts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad inundated with flood waters and heavy traffic blocks on the arterial roads. Hyderabad received 10 cm rains in a span of three hours throwing normal life out of gear. GHMC’s Disaster Response Teams are still clearing the water logging in low lying colonies. Water Board and Irrigation officials have warned people residing along the course of River Musi as the authorities are discharging surplus flood water from the twin reservoirs – Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. A Spicejet flight from Goa to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after passengers detected smoke. The pilot safely landed the aircraft at the airport. Due to the emergency, as many as nine in coming flights were diverted to other destinations. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov will address a press conference on relocation of Indian medical students from Ukraine to Uzbekistan. Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the Bodhi Parama Pujaya Acharya Buddharakkhita Sangharama at Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara. Valedictory of the second edition of UN International Geospatial Congress to be held today. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will address the delegates. Read more news from Telangana here

