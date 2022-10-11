Top Telangana news developments

Key news developments in Telangana on October 11, Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will address the inaugural session of the U. N. International Geospatial Congress today | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Second edition of U. N. International Geospatial Congress gets under way today in Hyderabad today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session virtually. TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will be addressing a crucial meeting of the students wing of the party in view of the ongoing campaign for the bypolls to Munugode Assembly constituency. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is leaving today to attend the funeral of former U. P. chief minister and Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for a proposed eco park at Kothwalguda near Himayathsagar in an area of 85 acres. Construction of houses has been stopped at Vemulaghat village under Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel where house sites were allotted to the oustees of Mallannasagar as a company claimed the lands and got stay order. Read more news from Telangana here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT