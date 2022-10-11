Key news developments in Telangana on October 11, Tuesday

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will address the inaugural session of the U. N. International Geospatial Congress today | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Second edition of U. N. International Geospatial Congress gets under way today in Hyderabad today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session virtually. TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will be addressing a crucial meeting of the students wing of the party in view of the ongoing campaign for the bypolls to Munugode Assembly constituency. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is leaving today to attend the funeral of former U. P. chief minister and Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for a proposed eco park at Kothwalguda near Himayathsagar in an area of 85 acres. Construction of houses has been stopped at Vemulaghat village under Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel where house sites were allotted to the oustees of Mallannasagar as a company claimed the lands and got stay order.

