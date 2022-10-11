Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Second edition of U. N. International Geospatial Congress gets under way today in Hyderabad today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session virtually.
- TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao will be addressing a crucial meeting of the students wing of the party in view of the ongoing campaign for the bypolls to Munugode Assembly constituency.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is leaving today to attend the funeral of former U. P. chief minister and Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
- IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for a proposed eco park at Kothwalguda near Himayathsagar in an area of 85 acres.
- Construction of houses has been stopped at Vemulaghat village under Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel where house sites were allotted to the oustees of Mallannasagar as a company claimed the lands and got stay order.