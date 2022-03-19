Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on March 19, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
1. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to release water from recently commissioned Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district to save standing crop.
2. IT Minister KT Rama Rao left for a 10-day visit to the U.S. where he will meet with heads of various corporates to attract investments for the State.
3. UCO Bank MD Soma Sankara Prasad to address a press conference on the bank’s new initiatives.
