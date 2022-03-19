Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

IT Minister KT Rama Rao. File.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to release water from recently commissioned Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district to save standing crop.

2. IT Minister KT Rama Rao left for a 10-day visit to the U.S. where he will meet with heads of various corporates to attract investments for the State.

3. UCO Bank MD Soma Sankara Prasad to address a press conference on the bank’s new initiatives.

Read more news from Telangana here.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2022 10:41:19 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/top-telangana-news-developments-today-march-19-2022/article65239812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY