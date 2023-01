January 07, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will address a meeting of State-level bankers committee.

2. Sanjaya Baru, media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to deliver a memorial lecture of P.V. Narasimha Rao

