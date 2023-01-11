ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

January 11, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on January 11, 2022

N Rahul
N. Rahul

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The State government is expected to appoint a news Chief Secretary today in place of the incumbent Somesh Kumar after the High Court relieved him with immediate effect finding him occupying the post in violation of the order of the Central government allotting his service to Andhra Pradesh.

2. The newly appointed in-charge of Congress for Telangana, Manik Rao Thakre, is on his maiden visit to the State. He will hold a series of meetings with senior office bearers of State committee of the party.

3. Telangana High Court will hear a petition by 40 farmers challenging the conversion of 200 acres of their agricultural holdings for a recreation zone as per the municipal master plan of Kamareddy town. Farmers also plan to stage a demonstration near Kamareddy Collectorate against acquisition of their lands for a recreation zone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read more news from Telangana here

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US