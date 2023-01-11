HamberMenu
Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on January 11, 2022

January 11, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

N Rahul
N. Rahul
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. File.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The State government is expected to appoint a news Chief Secretary today in place of the incumbent Somesh Kumar after the High Court relieved him with immediate effect finding him occupying the post in violation of the order of the Central government allotting his service to Andhra Pradesh.

2. The newly appointed in-charge of Congress for Telangana, Manik Rao Thakre, is on his maiden visit to the State. He will hold a series of meetings with senior office bearers of State committee of the party.

3. Telangana High Court will hear a petition by 40 farmers challenging the conversion of 200 acres of their agricultural holdings for a recreation zone as per the municipal master plan of Kamareddy town. Farmers also plan to stage a demonstration near Kamareddy Collectorate against acquisition of their lands for a recreation zone.

