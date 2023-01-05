Top Telangana News developments today

January 05, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on January 5, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, will hear the plea of the State government challenging the order of a single judge bench transferring the investigation into poaching of four BRS MLAs to the CBI. The Telangana government will challenge in the Supreme Court the ₹901 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal for carrying on works on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi lift irrigation projects in defiance of the order of the tribunal to stop them as the environmental clearance was not obtained for them There is a spurt in pneumonia cases at the Niloufer children’s hospital in Hyderabad. The out-patient ward of paediatrics department is getting about 1,300 cases daily after drop in night temperatures The police security for former Khammam MP of BRS Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was scaled down. He had recently organised a show of strength with his followers on the occasion of hs birthday in Khammam. Read more news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.