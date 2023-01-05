Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, will hear the plea of the State government challenging the order of a single judge bench transferring the investigation into poaching of four BRS MLAs to the CBI.
- The Telangana government will challenge in the Supreme Court the ₹901 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal for carrying on works on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi lift irrigation projects in defiance of the order of the tribunal to stop them as the environmental clearance was not obtained for them
- There is a spurt in pneumonia cases at the Niloufer children’s hospital in Hyderabad. The out-patient ward of paediatrics department is getting about 1,300 cases daily after drop in night temperatures
- The police security for former Khammam MP of BRS Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was scaled down. He had recently organised a show of strength with his followers on the occasion of hs birthday in Khammam.
