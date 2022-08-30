Top Telangana news developments today

The repairs and developments of new heritage clocks in Twin Cities are being carried out by the iconic Ramesh Swiss Watch Company. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Two more women who had undergone double puncture laproscopy operations at Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam in Rangreddy district died today taking the toll to four. The camp was held on August 25 and 34 women had undergone operation. Director of Public health has been asked to inquire into the incident.

2. Order issued by the Ministry of Power asking Telangana Discoms to pay ₹6,757 crore dues to AP Genco within 30 days has triggered yet another round of spat between the Centre and Telangana Government. The orders were issued as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, but the State Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said it was part of Centre’s conspiracy to cause hardships to Telangana.

3. Several students aspiring for admissions into Engineering courses through Eamcet face a piquant situation as the first phase of counselling concludes today even as the Board of Intermediate Education is all set to release the results of Inter Advanced Supplementary examinations today.

4. The repairs and developments of new heritage clocks in Twin Cities are being carried out by the iconic Ramesh Swiss Watch Company, which has taken up the responsibility to restore them. There are 13 clock towers in Hyderabad/Secunderabad.

5. Two hundred and thirty two additional PG seats have been allotted to Government and Private medical colleges in the State with Siddipet Medical college getting 80 seats.

6. Kakatiya era miniature idol of Ganesha dating back to the 13 th century was discovered in Nalgonda district.

