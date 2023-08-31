Top Telangana news developments today

August 31, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Telangana High Court has lifted the interim orders of teachers’ transfers. It has directed the government to continue the spouse case transfers and struck down the weightage points given to the teachers’ union leaders in transfers.

2. Rave party busted with a film producer on the spot. Other information about contraband seized is awaited.

3. TSRTC’s unconnected villages see a rise from 844 to nearly 1,500. One of the reasons cited is a lack of profitability of routes.

4. The cycling track between Narsingi and Kollur may have displaced thousands of saplings planted about six years ago along ORR service road.

5. Palle Cheruvu that was the key to the massive flooding in 2020 in the southern part of the city has been encroached and filled up over the past few years. New plots and homes have cropped up on the periphery of the lake shrinking it.

6. The slow pace of growth of revenue receipts continued for the fourth month in a row in the current financial year with the State’s total revenue receipts standing at ₹46,845.54 crore at the end of July.

7. Traffic restrictions in the city notified for closing ceremony of 75 years of India’s independence by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at HICC, Madhapur on September 1.

8. Report on deportation of students from the U.S. and how individuals and organisations are misusing the system with students falling for the trap. Earlier, cables from the U.S. showed that the majority of fake documents fabricating educational and employment qualifications came from Hyderabad. When 150 companies in Hyderabad were investigated, 77% of them “turned out to be fraudulent or highly suspect.

