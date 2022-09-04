Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 4, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau
September 04, 2022 09:28 IST

The redeployment of 300 first year MBBS students whose permission was cancelled by National Medical Commission was completed last night. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The redeployment of 300 first year MBBS students of two out of three private medical colleges whose permission was cancelled by National Medical Commission was completed last night at thirteen medical colleges in supernumerary seats allotted by government.

2. The three-day State conference of CPI will begin in Hyderabad today with the inaugural address by party general secretary D. Raja.

3. An old man who is suffering from paralysis attack and confined to wheelchair has requested the tahsildar in Vikarabad district to be permitted to sell his kidneys to make a living as his wife and a lone son have deserted him.

4. Environmentalists are opposing the regional Ring Road for Hyderabad whose southern belt was recently permitted by the National Highways Authority of India. The road will come up over 342 km beyond the existing Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad. The permission for the northern portion over 160 kms was already given and land acquisition has started. Now, with permission for 182 kms in the southern part, the NHAI has asked the government to appoint a consultant for preparing the detailed project report.

Read more news from Telangana here.

