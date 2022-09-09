Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 9, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau
September 09, 2022

The immersion of the Lord Ganesh idols at the Hussain Sagar lake commenced on the second day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, on September 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. About 40,000 Ganesh idols will be immersed today in Hyderabad at the end of ten days of festivities. A centralised procession of vehicles carrying idols will virtually seal roads for traffic near Hussain Sagar lake until tomorrow morning. The most popular idol that is installed at Khairatabad, weighing 70 tonnes, will be carried on a 75 feet-long mechanical trailer with 26 wheels.

2. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Hyderabad for Ganesh immersion, is to address a press conference.

3. State government is to continue services of guest lecturers in government junior colleges with retrospective effect from June 15 when the academic year commenced.

4. Very heavy rain has been forecast for Hyderabad by IMD today. The city recorded heavy rain yesterday as well, in two spells.

Read more news from Telangana here.

