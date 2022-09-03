Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. File.

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet which is likely to explore the possibility of observing the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 officially.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the TRS legislature party ahead of the monsoon session of Assembly from Tuesday.

3. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will wind up her three-day tour of the State by addressing a symposium on Modi @ 20 organised by an NGO Forum for Nationalist Thinkers

4. Director of IIT Madras V. Kamakoti to address JEE students and their parents on reasons for choosing IIT Madras as an institution to study.

