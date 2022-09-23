Top Telangana news developments

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will flag off the Medak-Kachiguda passenger train today. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will flag off the Medak-Kachiguda passenger train from Medak at 4 p.m. A broad gauge line for this train service was sanctioned in the railway budget of 2012-13 on cost sharing basis but the project was delayed as the State government did not pay its share Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairman of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan and several stakeholders in promotion of millets will attend the national Nutri-Cereal Convention hosted by Indian Institute of Millets Research Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Apollo Hospitals Dr. P.C. Rath is set to launch the next generation state-of-the art robot assisted angioplasty system Preparations are under way for the Formula-E motor race in Hyderabad to be held in February 2023. A track on the lines of a previous event held in Seoul is to be laid over a length of 2.8 kms around Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad for the purpose. Read more news from Telangana here

