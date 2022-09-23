Key news developments from Telangana on September 23, 2022

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will flag off the Medak-Kachiguda passenger train today. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Key news developments from Telangana on September 23, 2022

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will flag off the Medak-Kachiguda passenger train from Medak at 4 p.m. A broad gauge line for this train service was sanctioned in the railway budget of 2012-13 on cost sharing basis but the project was delayed as the State government did not pay its share Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairman of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan and several stakeholders in promotion of millets will attend the national Nutri-Cereal Convention hosted by Indian Institute of Millets Research Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Apollo Hospitals Dr. P.C. Rath is set to launch the next generation state-of-the art robot assisted angioplasty system Preparations are under way for the Formula-E motor race in Hyderabad to be held in February 2023. A track on the lines of a previous event held in Seoul is to be laid over a length of 2.8 kms around Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad for the purpose.

Read more news from Telangana here