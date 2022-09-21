Key news developments from Telangana on September 21, Wednesday

A meeting of the board of directors of Singareni Collieries Company Limited is scheduled for today to finalise results of the company for the financial year 2021-22. The Coal Secretary and Directors of Coal India Limited will attend There will be a meeting of the joint action committee of village revenue assistants today to decide the future of the 58-day old strike by 24,000 VRAs demanding implementation of pay scales and job security Preparations are under way for the Formula-E motor race in Hyderabad to be held in February 2023. A track on the lines of a previous event held in Seoul is to be laid over a length of 2.8 kms around Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad for the purpose. The State Council of Educational Research and Training has requested the government to cut short Dasara vacation of schools by seven days to make up for the loss of academic calendar on account of various holidays

