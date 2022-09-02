Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 2, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 09:42 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will be in the Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency, for the second consecutive day, as part of BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana programme of guiding party programmes in the constituency.

2. The government has initiated regularisation of services of contract employees by identifying 11,100 of them with good work history.

3. The National Highways Authority of India has cleared the southern part of the 342 km long regional ring road beyond the existing outer ring road of Hyderabad.

