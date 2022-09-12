Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 12, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad
September 12, 2022 09:33 IST

A view of Telangana State Legislative Assembly. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Assembly to debate Central Electricity Bill and its ramifications on the second day of its monsoon session today.

2. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to start the fourth phase of his padayatra from Suraram on Hyderabad outskirts after addressing a public meeting along with Sunil Bansal, party general secretary in-charge of organisational affairs of Telangana unit.

3. Another village revenue assistant died at Lingapur village of Kamareddy district. He is the third VRA to die in the State in less than a week, as the strike by this section of people demanding implementation of pay scales and job security enters its 50th day today.

4. Congress in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore to meet party in-charges of poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency and other senior leaders.

Read more news from Telangana here.

