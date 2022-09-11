Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss national politics and the proposed national party of Mr. Rao.

2. Popular Telugu film star of 70s and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs U. Krishnam Raju died during treatment at a private hospital here in early hours. He was 83-years-old.

3. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will launch his fourth phase of padayatra, this time in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. 

4. Four children of a government school in Secunderabad have contracted dengue. The condition of one of them is said to be critical.

