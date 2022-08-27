Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August 27, 2022

Telangana Bureau The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau
August 27, 2022 09:39 IST

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting on August 27, 2022 to mark the conclusion of the padayatra by the party State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. BJP president J.P. Nadda to address a public meeting to mark the conclusion of the padayatra by the party president of State unit Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The BJP secured permission for the meeting from court after the police had denied it by imposing prohibitory restrictions  

2. The State health university has initiated steps to accommodate first year students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses at three medical colleges in the State whose permission was cancelled by the National Medical Commission. With the permission of the Centre to shift students in one of these colleges, the university has decided to let them give web options for colleges of their choice.

3. The Centre has not released funds for some of the Centrally sponsored programmes this year as the State government failed to pay its share of contribution last year.

4. Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s written test for recruitment of police constables. About 6.61 lakh candidates have enrolled for the exam in one of the biggest recruitment drives in police department. Authorities have imposed strict norms for the conduct of exam like not condoning even a minute’s delay in arrival at centres.

