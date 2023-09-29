September 29, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Backward Classes leaders from Telangana Congress will meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal in New Delhi today. They have sought appointment with Rahul Gandhi as well to impress upon him that they be given fair representation in the Assembly tickets. They are demanding at least 40 seats but some seniors say ticket selection should be based on the winnability factor.

Rahul Gandhi is personally looking into the issue of pacifying the Congress leaders who may lose the opportunity to contest due to the entry of “Strong” leaders from other parties. Party old timers are unable to digest the new entrants as they rob their chances.

With the intention of the BRS clear that it would continue with the candidates announced a month ago, the sitting MLAs who lost out to the newcomers in four constituencies continue to raise their voice despite efforts by the Minister, K T Rama Rao to pacify them. Ghanpur MLA Rajaiah said he was still hopeful of getting renomination in the place Kadiyam Srihari who has been given the ticket. Similar situation is seen in Jangaon constituency where sitting MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy refused to acknowledge the ticket seeker Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Th group of anti-BRS leaders within the BJP continue to question the BJP’s lenient approach in its fight against the ruling party. Former MP, Vijayashanthi’s tweet on it and a recent ‘secret’ lunch meeting indicates the dissidence within.

The Strategy Committee meeting of the Telangana Congress will be held today under the chairmanship of former MLC Prem Sagar Rao.

BJP is determined to mobilise not less than two lakhs for the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabubnagar on October 1. The party was disappointed with the mobilisation for Amit Shah’s meeting on September 17 where only a few thousands turned up despite the meeting related to the historic ‘Liberation Day’.

With the election notification date approaches BJP is still unable to give clarity on the suspended MLA, T. Raja Singh. The suspension has not been lifted despite appeals from various groups and leaders in favour of him. He was suspended for making derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed last year.

State Government is contemplating conducting a separate Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers as their promotions have been stalled as most of them have not cleared the TET earlier.

Immersion of Ganesh idols will continue till afternoon as there was heavy turnout of vehicles carrying the idols since yesterday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) takes up the cleaning operation of the Tank Bund lake to remove the remains of the thousands of Ganesh idols immersed on Thursday.

