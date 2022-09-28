Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

ADVERTISEMENT

The view of Singareni Opencast Coal mine at Gouthami Khani at Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Former A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy issue continues even 13 years after his death with his daughter Y.S. Sharmila targeting the Congress leaders in her padayatra forcing the Congress to hit back at her. IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the new office of Silicon Labs, a Global IoT leader. Miners of Singareni Collieries Company Limited staged a protest demonstration in front of Peddapalli SCCL Area hospital after the death of a miner. Alleging negligence by the doctors, the protesting workers raised slogans. Actor Krishna’s wife Indira Devi, mother of actor Mahesh Babu passes away after a prolonged illness in a city hospital this morning. Senior Citizens Awareness Rally in connection with International Day of Senior Citizens from Peoples Plaza to Necklace Road. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana