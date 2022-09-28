- Former A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy issue continues even 13 years after his death with his daughter Y.S. Sharmila targeting the Congress leaders in her padayatra forcing the Congress to hit back at her.
- IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the new office of Silicon Labs, a Global IoT leader.
- Miners of Singareni Collieries Company Limited staged a protest demonstration in front of Peddapalli SCCL Area hospital after the death of a miner. Alleging negligence by the doctors, the protesting workers raised slogans.
- Actor Krishna’s wife Indira Devi, mother of actor Mahesh Babu passes away after a prolonged illness in a city hospital this morning.
- Senior Citizens Awareness Rally in connection with International Day of Senior Citizens from Peoples Plaza to Necklace Road.
Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today
