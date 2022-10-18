Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments to watch out today from Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

RS member and national OBC president K. Laxman while campaigning for BJP candidate in Munugode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The election campaign in Munugode switches into top gear with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and BJP State President Bandi Sanjay to hold road shows in the constituency over the next three days. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the Electrical and Electronics Testing Lab of Vimta Labs, a pharma company. Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies Limited to sign MoU with HAL for next order of 20 Centre Fuselage Assembly units for TEJAS aircraft at the DefExpo which gets underway at Gandhinagar today. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana Hyderabad