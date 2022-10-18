Top Telangana news developments today

Hyderabad Bureau October 18, 2022 09:56 IST

Key news developments to watch out today from Telangana

RS member and national OBC president K. Laxman while campaigning for BJP candidate in Munugode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The election campaign in Munugode switches into top gear with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and BJP State President Bandi Sanjay to hold road shows in the constituency over the next three days. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the Electrical and Electronics Testing Lab of Vimta Labs, a pharma company. Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies Limited to sign MoU with HAL for next order of 20 Centre Fuselage Assembly units for TEJAS aircraft at the DefExpo which gets underway at Gandhinagar today. Read more news from Telangana here.



